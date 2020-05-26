A set of face masks are sweeping the feeds of celebrities on Instagram. From DIY dye jobs to makeup tutorials, celebrities haven't shied away from sharing their social distancing beauty routines with fans. While entrusting your partner with makeup application and finding new uses for makeup remains a popular way to pass the time, it appears that face masks from Loops Beauty are also becoming a celebrity favorite.

Over the past few weeks, stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts, and Sofia Richie have all been spotted in the hydrogel face masks, and even the Smith family did some baking while wearing their masks. The colorful product seem to be a hit with stars on social media, and based on the company's mission statement, it's easy to see why so many are loving Loops.

Focusing solely on masks, Loops Beauty creates sustainable products, packaging their masks in plastic trays that can be recycled. Each mask is also compostable, making this a celebrity trend you can feel good about following.

As for the individual masks, Loops Beauty chooses only four ingredients for each mask and gives four benefits for use, explaining on its website that it wants beauty to be simple. Some of the celeb favorites include Double Take, spotted on Gabrielle Union and Ashley Greene, which was made with sunflower oil for calming and brightening the skin, and Sunrise Service, worn by Willow Smith, Emma Roberts, and Sofia Richie.

Each mask was made to be worn for only minutes, making this a quick act of self-care, and what's more, you don't need a celebrity-sized budget to grab a mask of your own. Masks come in packs of five and begin retailing at $20.

