Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Richie, And More Are Using This Affordable Face Mask In Quarantine

A little self-care goes a long way during social distancing.

A set of face masks are sweeping the feeds of celebrities on Instagram. From DIY dye jobs to makeup tutorials, celebrities haven't shied away from sharing their social distancing beauty routines with fans. While entrusting your partner with makeup application and finding new uses for makeup remains a popular way to pass the time, it appears that face masks from Loops Beauty are also becoming a celebrity favorite.

Over the past few weeks, stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts, and Sofia Richie have all been spotted in the hydrogel face masks, and even the Smith family did some baking while wearing their masks. The colorful product seem to be a hit with stars on social media, and based on the company's mission statement, it's easy to see why so many are loving Loops.

Focusing solely on masks, Loops Beauty creates sustainable products, packaging their masks in plastic trays that can be recycled. Each mask is also compostable, making this a celebrity trend you can feel good about following.

Instagram/Loops

As for the individual masks, Loops Beauty chooses only four ingredients for each mask and gives four benefits for use, explaining on its website that it wants beauty to be simple. Some of the celeb favorites include Double Take, spotted on Gabrielle Union and Ashley Greene, which was made with sunflower oil for calming and brightening the skin, and Sunrise Service, worn by Willow Smith, Emma Roberts, and Sofia Richie.

Each mask was made to be worn for only minutes, making this a quick act of self-care, and what's more, you don't need a celebrity-sized budget to grab a mask of your own. Masks come in packs of five and begin retailing at $20.

Scroll through some of the celeb-fave options from Loops Beauty, below.

Night Shift
Loops

Nina Dobrev is a fan of this mask made for nightly use. Wear this mask overnight or during the day, and soak up the beneficial restoring collagen and cactus extract. The mask is also scented with rosemary, peppermint, and lavender to further soothe the mind.

Loops Sunrise Service Mask
Loops

Pop this mask on after a night of sleeping to prepare your skin for the day ahead. White flower complex brightens the skin, while Baobab oil rejuvenates.

Clean Slate
Loops Beauty

Press reset on your skin with this refreshing mask featuring shea seedcake extract, volcanic ash, aloe vera, and bambusa water. Made for refreshing the skin, Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Greene have been spotted sporting this mask.

Weekly Reset
Loops Beauty

Spotted on the faces on Vanessa Hudgens and Devon Windsor, the Weekly Reset mask fights signs of aging and softens skin with ingredients including rice water extract, honey extract, and adenosine.

Variety Loop
Loops Beauty

Try every celebrity-approved mask with this collection of Loops Beauty hits. The pack features five masks, including Double Take, Clean Slate, Night Shift, Sunrise Service, and Weekly Reset.