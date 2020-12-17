MAC Cosmetics is bidding farewell to the terrible year that was with a final flash of sparkle. For its third MAC Underground release, a sub-brand focused on innovative launches, the brand is launching its first-ever plant-based eyeshadow.

Arriving on December 28, the Biobrilliant Glitter Eye Shadow x4 palette features four shades of seriously sparkly product. Colors were made using a plant-based formula that features squalene, and the pressed-glitter formula makes for even, lightweight application.

When applied, the glitter brings dimension to the eyes, and the inclusion of colored pearls make for a appearance that shimmers, but doesn't feel sticky on the eye. "Usually when you open loose glitter container you feel committed to use it but this high-tech pressed version gives you convenient options," Romero Jennings, Director of Makeup Artistry, MAC Cosmetics, told NYLON.

A grand celebration or a festive evening in isn't required of enjoying the palette or experimenting with color, and Jennings pointed out that you can use some of the colors on your face, too. For a softer sparkle, he suggested adding the gold shadow to your eyelids and cheekbones. Finish off the look with a coat of black mascara.

For those that aren't afraid to go truly bold with their coloring, Jennings recommended getting Into the green color. Along with a traditional application across the lid, he suggested covering the crease or wrapping the eye with color. "Bold colors are a way to show self-expression and a conversation starter. This multi-dimensional green is flattering on every skin tone," he said.

If all this talk of shimmer has you excited about the palette, you'll want to act fast to secure your copy. MAC Underground has released two previous products — including a highlighter — and both have sold fast. As part of the nature of the brands, drops are limited-edition, and to shop the newness, you'll need an account with M.A.C. Lovers, a loyalty program available through MacCosmetics.com.

Swatches and a closer look at the palette are posted, below.