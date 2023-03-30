March’s Best New Hair, Skin, & Makeup Launches Deliver A Spring Beauty Reset

Daylight savings time begins in March, just in time to help lift our collective seasonal blues. With the sun finally setting after 7 p.m., it becomes possible to start envisioning the sunnier, warmer months ahead. Spring flowers! Light jackets! Lingering dinners outside! So many things to look forward to. But it also means, spring cleaning, sweaty temperatures, and a revolving door of events that will make you want to look and feel your best.

Channel the positive energy of the changing season into your spring soft reset. Consider it the time to dump the things (and the beauty products) that are no longer serving you, and replace them with things that bring you joy — or at the very least, top notch results. Don’t know where to begin? Read on for the best new skin care, hair care, and makeup products that launched this month, that can refresh and reenergize your beauty routine.

This foundation might just become your new holy grail. The serum consistency feels weightless, evens skin tone without highlighting any skin texture, and gives your complexion a boosted, healthy glow.

There’s a reason peptides are a major talking point in the skin care conversation right now — they are known for giving skin a plumper look. This serum is perfect to slide into your existing routine for firmer-looking skin.

Having lots of spring and summer events in the pipeline makes everyone want to get photo-ready. Colgate’s new kit makes it incredibly easy to whiten your teeth. Rather than using sliding strips you need to wear for 30 minutes, the system simply requires you to apply a gel and leave it on for 10 minutes with the activation of an LED light. Plus, you don’t need to worry about batteries or charging — the light plugs directly into your phone for power.

Half Magic, the line created by Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy, launched primarily with bright colors and bold sparkles, but now they’ve extended the line to include more neutral shades for those who the want to get in on the ground floor of wearing glitter.

Not only does this highlighter deliver a blinding glow, but the Y2K rollerball glitter-inspired packaging is also delightfully nostalgic to use.

This two-minute hair gloss gives you shinier, subtly enhanced hair color straight out of the shower — no long processing time, rubber gloves, or skill necessary.

Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-on Eyeliner Pencils are known for their maximum staying power and coming in a wide array of party-ready colors. Now, they’ve finally created the liquid liner version which delivers the same level of pigment in an ultra-precise calligraphy-style pen.

Facialist Sofie Pavitt, who specializes in helping her clients clear acne, just launched her own highly anticipated skin care line. The first product is a mandelic acid serum which works miracles for taming problematic skin with out over-drying or irritating skin.

If you like the Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Crème, you’ll love the brand’s new color correcting under eye sticks. They are next level for helping to disguise pesky dark circles with some added eye cream benefits.

This oil serum leave-in really does it all. On damp hair, it helps detangle, reduce frizz, and heat protect, but it works equally well on dry hair to help smooth, strengthen, and minimize the appearance of split ends. Plus, it smells amazing.

BeautyStat, the brand best known for its cult-favorite potent vitamin C serum, has just released a new vitamin C and sunscreen hybrid to double up on the original’s UV protecting benefits. If you only have time for a one-step routine in the morning, this should be it.

Some mascaras are volumizing, some are for lengthening, but Fenty Beauty’s latest drop really does it all. The formula is super creamy, which allows you to build it up with multiple coats for extra drama without clumping.