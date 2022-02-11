Being a pop punk girlfriend comes with a dress code. The combination of corset tops, Dr. Martens, and a whole lot of black creates a powerful look, but it’s not exactly what you would call vibrant. However, lately we’ve seen Megan Fox step out of the goth aesthetic — at least when it come to her nails. Megan’s surprisingly bright manicures (by her go-to nail artist, Brittney Boyce) help add a fresh, fun feeling to her vampiric outfits. Lucky for us, copying the look is super easy. Neon nails are bound to get attention, no elaborate nail art required. All you need is two coats of the right lacquer.

Ahead, nine neon polishes you can use to get Megan’s DayGlo look.