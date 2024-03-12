Megan Thee Stallion’s Manicurist Is Making The Prettiest Fine-Jewelry-Level Nail Charms

British-Vietnamese nail artist Coca Michelle has held and bedazzled the hands of some of the biggest musical artists of our time. She’s the go-to nail artist for Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, and Muni Long, as well as the creator behind Beyoncé’s nail art during the Houston stop of the Renaissance tour in September 2023. But she is now making a piece of her artistry accessible to the public, by offering her own line of jewelry-grade nail art charms.

Michelle’s designs are known for being intricate yet wearable — which is exactly what you can expect from her namesake brand. “This is for the nail lovers, from manicurists to muse,” Michelle shares on the brand’s website. There are three different nail art collection kits each retailing for $120, including bubble art accents, locket shapes, and semi-precious stones. Plus there’s also a range of individual pieces and sets for $18, where you can choose between silver studs, armored plates, star drops, and pieces of jade, tiger’s eye, amethyst, or carnelian stones.

For those who have always dreamed of having Michelle work on their nails, the new nail art charms offer a DIY alternative to play with at home or take to your most trusted nail tech. Considering her celebrity roster includes Rosalía, Christina Aguilera, Lori Harvey, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor, and Kehlani, this may be the only chance for the majority of us to achieve a Michelle-style manicure. You can grab them with both (bejeweled) hands now on cocamichelle.com.