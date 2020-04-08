Millie Bobby Brown’s Quarantine Self Care Routine Includes Lip Gloss & Shimmering Face Masks

During this intense time of uncertainty and periods spent staying at home, Millie Bobby Brown has found that a daily skin care routine is a great way to practice self care. The founder of Florence By Mills shared a recent sneak peek at her current skin care regimen. Joined by her sister-in-law Rachel, the pair walk viewers through a complete bedtime routine, even making sure to shout out the products used.

For the video, Millie relies on one of her latest Florence By Mills launches — the Better Together Peel Off Mask Duo. For the video, Brown demonstrates how she applies the mask using a thick makeup brush. Keeping her hair pulled back, she's able to fully cover her face without any wisps getting in the way. The Stranger Things star also took questions from fans while masking, revealing that her favorite everyday product is the Eye Balm or the glosses. Throughout the Q+A, the duo also dodge a pesky bug that seems keen to practice a little self care, too.

Brown also divulges that more items in her makeup line are coming. Although she chose to keep the exact products a secret, she did share that she wants the line to keep pace with beauty's continued evolution. As for trends she's looked to for inspiration, she named the television series Euphoria and cool shapes used for eye makeup.

Once the masks have dried — the two wait 13 minutes — it's time for removal. After their faces are cleared, both apply moisturizer, lip oil, and eye balm. And with that, their nighttime regimen is complete and self care has been acieived.

Let Brown guide you through her complete self care regimen, below.