12 Moon Nail Designs To Express Your Love For All Things Lunar

The last supermoon of the year may have already passed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel the moon in your next manicure. Megan Thee Stallion’s galaxy nails said it all: celestial-inspired looks are in, and moon nail art is definitely included in that.

“Right now, celestial-related aesthetics are really big, and there’s so many ways to incorporate celestial designs into existing nail art,” celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce tells NYLON. “You can easily add a star or a crescent moon to a really cool French tip for a little accent.”

Boyce, who is the founder of NAILS OF LA, also recommends using decals as a way to get clean, well-designed art on your nails. “You can apply them on a nude base, a shimmery base, or even incorporate it into another nail art. Play around with the placements of the decals,” she suggests. “You can just add a star or a moon on one nail, or you can add multiples to create a pattern.”

There are a million and one ways to showcase your love for the universe on your nails. The best part is, like Boyce said, moon nail art can be added on top of any base nail, from a matte polish base to a nude one. The possibilities are endless with moon nail art, but here are 12 looks to give you some out-of-this-world inspo.

Moon Nail Art

If you’re into itty bitty details, try this manicure that combines on-trend wavy nails with small celestial accents, including a pretty golden moon.

Or, if you’d rather spotlight your stars completely, try this neutral nail look that uses a metallic gold polish to make your mani all about the moon.

Try playing with dead space with this nail look, which combines flames and a clever take on the French mani to create an eye-catching lunar look.

If mattes are more your speed, pick a bold nail color to use as the base coat for this moon manicure. Add even more interest to the look by playing with the shapes and sizes of your celestial details.

Add some sparkle to your nails with a shiny black base color to mimic the night sky. Layer on moon and star accents on one or two nails to complete the look.

Metallic celestial focal points are a great way to incorporate the moon design into your next manicure. Use your favorite color as a base, and use a metallic polish to add the finishing touches.

A monochromatic ombre is an easy way to add lunar imagery to your nails without being over-the-top. Play around with opposing colors on each hand to make this look your own.

Include the sun in your nail look by replicating this matte mani. To try it yourself, add the sun and moon on opposite hands to create a symmetrical design and complete the look with stars on all your nails.

Try some color-blocking with your next manicure! This look uses two polishes to create stark sections of color on some nails and puts the focus on moon nail art on others.

Get super intricate with these ultra-fine moon details on a neutral base nail. Add matte black French tips to spice up the look further.

Use metallics in silver and gold to get this starry look on an otherwise neutral nail. Play around with shapes and celestial bodies for added interest.

Want to use your nails as a form of art? Try this mani, which combines florals, the moon, and a holographic polish for a truly eye-catching look.