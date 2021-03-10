Morphe 2, the Gen-Z targeted sub-brand from Morphe Cosmetics, is back with more seasonal makeup newness. Following a very glossy fall launch, which featured new lip, face, and brow products, Morphe 2 has announced its first concealer.

The Hide and Peek Concealer ($12) officially launches through Morphe.com on March 16. To celebrate the news, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio returned in new campaign imagery, resuming their work as faces as of the brand. The popular TikTok and YouTube stars were featured in previous advertorials, and were among the first to help introduce the brand to the world.

Slated for a March 23 debut in Morphe stores, the Hide & Peek Concealer is intended to be worn alongside Morphe 2’s past complexion release, Hint Hint Skin Tint. Launching with 15 shades, the concealer offers lightweight to medium coverage, and Morphe 2 notes that its natural finish is intended for concealing and brightening.

Along with its concealer offerings, the product features beneficial skin ingredients, including sunflower oil and glycerin. Paired together, the two ingredients soothe skin, while an added dose of lavender extract provides a smoothing skin benefit. And as is the case with all Morphe 2 products, the concealer continues the brand’s mission of creating light, multipurpose makeup that’s easy to use.

Get a look at product swatches, below.