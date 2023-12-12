If the internet is where one goes to find their community these days, there’s one online forum where beauty lovers have really found their people. According to Reddit’s 2023 recap, some of the most-viewed subreddits were “Skincare Addiction” and “Makeup Addiction,” with commenters sharing everything from the dangers of face-icing to their own makeup selfies. But an even more common topic of conversation in those groups starts something like this: “Does anyone have an alternative recommendation for a discontinued product I love?”

It’s a unique kind of heartbreak, but one that’s met with commiseration — and informed problem-solving. Ahead, see the best dupes for Reddit’s most sought-after discontinued skin care, makeup, and hair care products.

COSRX Aloe Soothing Sun Cream

This COSRX sunscreen was a fan favorite for its light texture and calming formula. But it’s been out of stock on the brand’s website since April, and rumors of its discontinuation are running rampant across Reddit. In the meantime, commenters point to Skin1004’s Centella Sunscreen as another ultra-lightweight substitute with the same SPF 50+ power.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturizer

When it was first released over 20 years ago, Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisturizer was instantly a huge hit and gained a loyal following — so loyal that some Redditors even claim to have used it for over a decade. But the best-seller was recently discontinued, according to Neutrogena’s website. So now, devotees are turning instead to EltaMD’s Facial Moisturizer, another sensitive-skin-friendly, non-comedogenic option.

Avène Tolerance Extreme Cream

Many were left in the lurch when Avène’s Tolerance Extreme Cream was discontinued over a year ago. The original super-soothing cream contained only seven essential ingredients to hydrate, calm, and restore skin, making it gentle enough for even the most sensitive types. While some Redditors recommend the brand’s Tolérance Hydra-10 Hydrating Fluid as a replacement, others say they find it too heavy. As another alternative, they’re loving a K-Beauty cream with over 93% naturally derived ingredients that’s also fragrance-, dye-, and paraben-free.

L’Oréal Feline Volume Million Lashes

L’Oréal’s Feline Volume Million Lashes mascara (remember the metallic green and gold tube?) was perfect for creating a cat-eye effect with its fan-curved brush and lengthening formula. Since it’s been nowhere to be found in over five months, fans have discovered Maybelline Lash Sensational, which they say is similar in both the applicator and overall results.

MAC Lipstick Shades

The best discontinued MAC Lipstick colors are forever a hot topic across Reddit, especially the shades Patisserie (a flattering warm beige with a pearly shine); Fluid (a frosty, semi-sheer plum shade); and Folio (a putty gray that was Angelina Jolie’s go-to color in the ’90s). While it’s hard to reach an agreement on dupes — some Redditors have taken to mixing their own concoctions with eyeshadow and lip balm — we’ve shared some of the closest matches here.

Laura Mercier Mineral Powder Foundation

According to oily- or sensitive-skinned Reddit users, Laura Mercier’s Mineral Powder Foundation was one of those rare products that somehow managed to control oil, defy flashback, and not cause breakouts. Since the brand rolled out Smooth Finish Foundation Powder as a replacement 10 years ago, Reddit has come to the consensus that BareMinerals Powder Foundation also meets all the requirements.

Redken No Blow Dry Airy Cream

Dry Airy Cream was a favorite of those with fine, wavy hair for achieving a tousled and frizz-free look. For a substitute, Redditors say Curlsmith’s Weightless Air Dry Curly Hair Cream can similarly coax out waves and deliver the same hold with a no-product feel.

Joico ICE Spiker

Known to tame stubborn cowlicks, Joico ICE Spiker Water Resistant Styling Glue was the strong-hold gel of choice for many Redditors (some for over 15 years). It’s no longer available, but some say that American Crew Superglue gave them the closest results and didn’t require hairspray for extra staying power.

Herbal Essence Totally Twisted

People with curls know that once you find the right product cocktail for your hair, it’s not easy to deviate. So when Herbal Essences stopped producing Totally Twisted Styler, many were left with a major gap in their routine — until they discovered Creme of Nature’s Argan Style & Shine Foaming Mousse. Like the Styler, it gives curls the moisture they need while leaving hair shiny and not stringy.

