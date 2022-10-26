Alicia Keys And MoveOn Are Encouraging Voting With Manicures

With the general election coming up on November 8th, and early voting opening on October 29, there are multiple efforts underway to remind and encourage people to get out and vote. For the public advocacy organization MoveOn, this effort involved voting nail wraps. As part of their Nail the Vote Campaign, MoveOn and TaskForce have launched two special-edition voting-themed nail designs with young voters in mind.

Both nail art designs were created by artist Ariel Wilson, with one being a floral design spelling out “V-O-T-E” on your nails, and the other design spelling out “Your Vote is Pwr”. The idea behind the tactical nail art is to “multiply your vote with vote tripling”. “Wear your nails, post a photo to social media using the hashtag #NailTheVote22, and tag three friends to ask them to vote,” MoveOn wrote on their website.

Iconic celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Hannah Bronfman, and Natasha Rothwell, as well as famous nail artists, Latress, Miho Okawara, and Bel Townsend, have already jumped on the #NailTheVote22 call to action. While MoveOn recommends using white polish as a base polish for the wraps (and 5-free top coats or higher for the best results), people are already getting creative with a more colorful base layer.

To encourage your friends to vote (and have cute nails while doing so) you can purchase your preferred nail wrap design at NailTheVote.com. Nail wraps are available for $15, with 100% of sales going toward the organization’s work to elect progressive leaders.