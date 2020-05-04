Lauren Rearick
Courtesy of ManiMe

Beauty

7 Nail Sticker Brands That Will Change Your At-Home Manicures Forever

From ManiMe to Olive & June, these are the best places to buy nail art stickers.

fb
tw

Not everyone has the blessed ability of being able to DIY beautiful nail art at home. Thankfully, if you consider yourself one of those unlucky people, plenty of brands have done the hard work for you, creating easy to apply stickers that make it look as if you've spent an extremely long time perfecting every detail of your manicure. Whether you're looking to spruce up your current polish with the addition of a fun motif or icon, or you're looking for stickers that'll cover your entire nail, mimicking a full manicure, the experts are here to help with a guide to the best nail art stickers, and how to properly apply them.

There are plenty of sticker options, ranging from miniature stars to full-blown foil flames, but current trending options include nature-inspired patterns and negative space art. According to Jooyeon Song, CEO of ManiMe, there's particular interest in bold art presented on a subtle background, while Devon Nurre, Nail Art Educator, at Maniology has noticed an interest in stickers featuring crystals, stars, and florals. And with summer right around the corner, Nurre also predicts that tropical-inspired nails in hues of green and pink will rise in popularity.

Once you've decided on a design, it's time to get sticking, and as the experts advise, you'll want to prep your nails before beginning.

Start With A Clean Base

Although you can place stickers on top of previously applied gel or polish, Song advised that it's best to begin with a clean nail. As she noted, you should thoroughly wash your nails with soap and water. For those that are applying stickers after recently removing gel or acrylic nails, Song said to first apply a layer of base coat.

Apply The Nail Stickers

Most nail stickers require only a peel and stick application, Nurre noted. However, you do want to be careful with removal of the sticker and with the application, ensuring that your design is properly aligned.

Additionally, when it comes to where the sticker should be applied on the nail, Song said to "leave a tiny gap between your cuticle and the mani."

Clean Up Excess Art

Once the sticker is applied, you may notice excess artwork spilling out over the top and side. While the extra sticker is normal, you can use a nail file to remove it. "Hold [the file] vertically and file downward only," Song said. "Avoid angling the file toward mani. If you have short nails, we recommend using nail clippers instead of the file to simply trim the excess." Once you've achieved the desired look, Song suggested applying a top coat to seal the work in place. And with that, you're officially ready to snap a photograph of your new nails for Instagram.

Below, browse some of the best nail art stickers that will change up the look of your mani in minutes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Minty Fresh
ManiMe

After using its site to upload a 3-D scan of your nails, ManiMe sends full gel manicure sticker sheets custom fit to your exact nails. While you can opt for something as tame as a solid color, the brand has designs like Minty Fresh that play up popular nail trends.

Wild Child Tiny Star Nail Vinyl Decals
Etsy

Turn your nails into their very own galaxy. These tiny star decals are perfect for planning out a nail constellation or adding a pop of color.

Nail Gems
More Than Magic

Add hersts, moons, and gems to your nails with this collection of affordable stickers.

Nail Art Stickers
Kiss

These stickers are a perfect option for adding a patterned print to your mani. This pack includes flowers and geometric design.

Tropical Vibes
Olive and June

Welcome summer year-round with a tropical floral print sticker.

Flame Reflections Nail Stickers
Amazon

Skip the careful brush strokes and add a flame to your nail with a single sticker.

Eyes Peeled
MP Nails x ManiMe

In collaboration with New York City-based nail pro Madeline Poole, this collection offers all of the benefits of ManiMe's custom gel nail stickers with a fresh take on designs.

Brush Lounge Nail Stickers
Urban Outfitters

Have a little fun with your nail art and sport tiny animals and festive party decorations.