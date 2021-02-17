Nail Queen Saweetie Was Named SinfulColors New Brand Ambassador

Take a scroll through Saweetie's Instagram, and you'll find no shortage of epic nail art moments. The star is frequently changing up her manicure, relying on talented nail artists for looks that are worthy of a double tap. Her role as the reigning queen of nail art will now come in handy for her newest gig, as Saweetie was named the newest brand ambassador for SinfulColors.

Announcing the partnership on Wednesday, February 17, SinfulColors confirmed that it had chosen the "influential nail art queen," and that with today's news, Saweetie will appear in imagery for the brand's newest launch. Expect to see Saweetie in campaigns for three upcoming launches from SinfulColors, including its line of aromatic polish, Essenchills.

A starring role in SinfulColors campaigns is only the beginning, as Saweetie will also collaborate with the brand on future projects. There's no confirmed word on what nail goodies you might be able to snag, but color and accessories are included. Hinting at the work in an interview with Allure, Saweetie said, "Each collection will cater to the season it's releasing. I don't want to say too much — I don't want to ruin the surprise. But every collection will have its own aesthetic, which is bomb, because then people would just keep coming back and back to get this new nail drip. So that's what I will say: It caters to every season."