In recent months, there has been an undeniable new wave of support for Black-owned business and brands, in an effort to show solidarity with the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as for other people of color who have been marginalized time and time again. Businesses and corporations small and large have been stepping up to not only fund and promote, but buy and sell Black-owned products in stores — and Nordstrom has decided to take its commitment one step further.

On Thursday, October 15th, the retailer officially announced the launch of its new Inclusive Beauty category for both in-store and online shopping. The new category will carry a specially curated assortment of products that maintains it's focus on Black-founded brands and companies. The products — ranging from skincare to makeup — offer something for everyone, regardless of skin color, type, or hair texture.

The new section will carry a range of brands with varying price points and missions, including names like Beauty Stat, Baby Tress, Epara, and so many more. Check out a few of the new featured products below, and shop them on Nordstrom.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.