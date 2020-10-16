Beauty
Nordstrom Created A New Category to Highlight Black-Owned Beauty Brands
A selection of products for everyone.
In recent months, there has been an undeniable new wave of support for Black-owned business and brands, in an effort to show solidarity with the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as for other people of color who have been marginalized time and time again. Businesses and corporations small and large have been stepping up to not only fund and promote, but buy and sell Black-owned products in stores — and Nordstrom has decided to take its commitment one step further.
On Thursday, October 15th, the retailer officially announced the launch of its new Inclusive Beauty category for both in-store and online shopping. The new category will carry a specially curated assortment of products that maintains it's focus on Black-founded brands and companies. The products — ranging from skincare to makeup — offer something for everyone, regardless of skin color, type, or hair texture.
The new section will carry a range of brands with varying price points and missions, including names like Beauty Stat, Baby Tress, Epara, and so many more. Check out a few of the new featured products below, and shop them on Nordstrom.com.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
During her brave and successful fight with Cancer, Cashmere Nicole founded the Beauty Bakerie after becoming rather health conscious about the products we were putting in and on our bodies. This four-swatch highlighter palette offers super pigmented colors ranging from shimmery pinks to golden bronze.
The brain child of New York Based creative agency, Mama Tress—Baby Tress was founded by Hannah Choi & Shannon Kennard, who were on a mission to help women of color lay those edges. The styler makes it easy to part, swoop, and style baby hairs any way you please.
Created after dealing with dry and uneven skin for far too long, founder Ozohu Adoh launched EPARA after being unable to find luxury products that not only worked, but targeted skincare woes that disproportionately impact Black people. Hailing back to her roots of Nigeria, this cleansing oil is packed full with organic ingredients leaving the skin of women of color more even and clear.
Founded by cosmetic chemist Ron Robin, who's worked with amazing brands such as Revlon, Clinique, and Estee Lauder launched BeautyStat last year. Starting with this incredible serum that contains 20 percent of pure vitamin C that helps leave skin looking more vibrant and bright than ever.
Nancy Twine is the founder of the well-loved clean and natural haircare line. Inspired by her family traditions to create natural beauty products from scratch. With it's Scalp Revival and Deep Conditioning Repair Mask, it's the perfect duo for maintaining clean healthy hair.