Following her appointment as the first Fenty brand ambassador, Normani has been named one of Urban Decay's newest global citizens. Alongside Riverdale's Camila Mendes and singer G.E.M., the trio are helping to usher in the brand's most colorful Naked palette to date.

On June 18, Urban Decay shared news of its latest brand ambassadors with followers on social media. Sharing individual promotional images of the citizens, Urban Decay outfitted their models in looks created with the new Naked Ultraviolet eyeshadow palette. An accompanying campaign video had Mendes and Normani enjoying a night on the town in their purple-filled makeup looks.

Along with eyeshadow looks created using the palette of 12 metallic, shimmer, and matte shades, each photo featured the citizen blowing a large purple bubble. Normani shared her excitement regarding the new role with Instagram, writing, "They have trail-blazed and challenged the industry’s definition of beauty since the beginning. They stand with marginalized groups by showing that makeup should be and can be inclusive for everyone. We need to celebrate beauty in every color. We need representation across the beauty industry and I hope to use my platform to amplify the voices of my community."

Normani's campaign costar, Mendes, expressed similar sentiments, writing, "I always admired them as a brand that championed diversity and celebrated individuality, and i feel that stronger now than ever. it’s important to support brands that actively do the work to be inclusive. beauty comes in all shapes and colors, and it’s imperative that we see that reflected in the beauty industry."

The trio are just the latest famous faces to rep the beauty brand. Back in 2019, Urban Decay had named Lizzo, Karol G, CL and Joey King as some of its global citizens, and at the time, the group stared in advertorials for Urban Decay's "Pretty Different" campaign, Billboard reported.

Meet each of the new celebrity faces in promotional images shared by Urban Decay, below.