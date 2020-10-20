Nailing down a bright beauty routine inspired by the always colorful Betsey Johnson just became totally affordable. The fashion icon is teaming up with Walmart, launching a collection of makeup, fragrance, and beauty tools called Luv Betsey.

Available through Walmart.com beginning today, the collection will later hit the shelves of 1,000 Walmart stores across the United States. Speaking with NYLON, Johnson revealed that her granddaughters — ages 12 and 14 — served as inspiration for the collection. "They love make up and they really love this line. I love that I feel the same way about make up as my 12 and 14 year old granddaughters do," she said.

Every item in the collection retails for $9.98, and along with a palette of colorful glitter, a set of lip glosses, and a highlighter palette, Johnson also created a 12-pan eyeshadow palette. Featuring neutral shades with an occasional shimmer, the set also comes with a dark burgundy matte shadow, a silver made for smoked out eyes, and a glittery blue. "Play with it, be creative, mix it up," Johnson said of the included hues. "Create your own personality and feel your best."

The line of "glittery, colorful, and theatrical" goodies also includes a new fragrance, which is aptly named Betseyfied. The scent — described as rock 'n roll meets girly — has notes of sparkling citrus, wild berries, and passionfruit. Edged with a soft patchouli, the perfume blends a number of floral scents alongside caramel, amber, vanilla, and musk.

In keeping with the overall theme of the collection, all products are packaged in a black and white pattern, and the perfume features a lighting bolt-shaped charm. You can also pick up an official Luv Betsey brush set, that comes with its own black carrying case, and pink bristles.

See some of the products you'll be able to shop at Walmart, below.