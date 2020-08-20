Getting a sun-kissed glow in minutes is a little more possible, thanks to the latest Nudestix launch. The brand has released its newest must-have kit, a collection of Smokey Nude Glow products made for achieving glam with a glow.

Released on Thursday, August 20, the Smokey Nude Glow Kit brings together six Nudestix favorites, including multipurpose products that can be used interchangeably on the eyes, cheeks, and lips. The chosen beauty items, hand-selected by Nudestix co-founder Taylor Frankel, are designed to give you multiple makeup looks ranging from a nude and fresh-faced to a subtle smoky routine.

Packaged in a adorable zippered-bag covered in tiny lighting bolts, the kit features the brand's Magnetic Plush Paint in a rosy, desert red that can be used on the lips, cheeks or eyes, a Magnetic Nude Glimmer highlighter in the golden-hued 24K Goddess, and two Magnetic Luminous Eye Colors in Rustique and Immortal. Rounding out the glowing collection of goodies are two lip and cheek products, including the gel-based Tay Tay and the Intense Matte Lip and Cheek product in the hue Fringe.

Retailing for $65 through Nudestix.com, the limited-edition kit is gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan, and products are made without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Frankel showcased some of the looks she achieved with the package, including a golden, glowing routine.

Each item in the bag is packaged in an easy-to-apply stick-like form, and colors go on easily with one swipe. Products are also packaged in tins that can be reused or later recycled.

Take a look at some of the product swatches, below.