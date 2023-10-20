Beauty
Julia Fox’s Countrycore Hair Bows, Scarlett Johansson’s Sparkly Smoky Eyes, And More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
A weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity beauty moments
As Halloween nears, many celebrities are getting a bit of a head start on dressing up with some extreme or themed beauty looks. Joey King made tried out a queenly look by adorning her slicked-back golden blonde hair with gold leaf foil for a Schiaparelli event. Meanwhile, edgy fashion icon Julia Fox proved that she’s a little bit country in oversized white double bows on her half updo and high-heeled white cowboy-style boots during her book tour. There were also extreme hair moments from Anok Yai’s super short bob and micro bangs to the great lengths of Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s (former Little Mix girl group member) floor-sweeping braids.
However, the number one trend you can take straight to a chic Halloween party (and beyond) is glossed-up, vampy red lips, as seen this week on Hallie Bailey and Jess Glynne. It translates well whethe you want to be a vamp in real life or dress like Lady Dracula.
Scroll to see the celebrity beauty highlights from this mid-October week.