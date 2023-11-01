Beauty
October’s Best New Beauty Launches Are Multi-Tools For Your Makeup Kit
NYLON’s picks for the best beauty buys of the month.
The month of October is famously for tricks and treats. Luckily, in the beauty world the makeup and skin care tricks can be just as fun as the treats. And as it turns out, the most note-worthy new products that dropped just this month are all a little “tricky”. There’s a mascara that doubles as an eyeliner and a lipstick that doubles as a lip serum. There are stick-on nails that can pass for a gel manicure and the most natural-looking false lashes that don’t even require glue. We’re in a new era of multi-use beauty products, and trust, they’re all working harder (and better) than 3-in-1 shampoo.
The results? So good, you might need to see them to believe them. Read on for our recs of the best October 2023 beauty launches we tried this month. We dare you not to find something you’ll want to try.
This mascara looks a little unusual, but that’s because the brush’s bendable little tail is actually a cat eyeliner stamp-eyeliner pen-mascara styling tool all in one. Using the new wand shape calls for a bit of imagination and handy work, but once you figure it out, your eyes will have never looked cooler.
Limited edition Laneige Sleeping Mask flavors are like collector’s items at this point—provided you don’t use them up too quickly. This season’s new Caramel Apple flavor will keep your lips soft and moisturized all fall and winter long, while reminding you of a delicious holiday treat.
I’m loving these cream and powder shadow stick duos for creating soft, diffused smoky eyes in seconds. Not only are they available in the usual gray and brown shades, but they also have colors like bright blue and purple to effortlessly expand your makeup horizons.
Faux lash-phobes and fans alike need to give these a shot. The pre-bonded sticky lashes are genius— just push them up into the underside of your lashes and you’re done. I wore them to a wedding and not only did they last all night (tears included), but I never had to worry for a second about lifting glue or wonky looking lashes.
When the eye cream counterpart to the A.G.E Age Interrupter Advanced cream launched, it had a lot to live up to in terms of line softening and plumping. It rises to that challenge, plus it contains caffeine and optical diffusers to immediately improve the look of tired eyes as the formula get to work on dark circles.
Olive & June is known for providing the tools for super speedy at-home manis, from quick dry polishes to easy press-on nails. But for the extra indecisive or anyone who wants to change out their nail color with their outfit, now there’s even a faster way. The Super Stick Mani, pops on with damage-free sticky tabs and when you’re done, you simply peel them off. No smudges, no soaking, just 31 options to choose from and change out.
I’m not above falling into the trap of overdoing it with actives in my skin care, but this Murad serum acts like a safety net. I layer it with everything to keep my skin from getting dry or flaky, and in fact, my skin has been bouncier and more even since I started the bottle.