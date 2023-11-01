October’s Best New Beauty Launches Are Multi-Tools For Your Makeup Kit

The month of October is famously for tricks and treats. Luckily, in the beauty world the makeup and skin care tricks can be just as fun as the treats. And as it turns out, the most note-worthy new products that dropped just this month are all a little “tricky”. There’s a mascara that doubles as an eyeliner and a lipstick that doubles as a lip serum. There are stick-on nails that can pass for a gel manicure and the most natural-looking false lashes that don’t even require glue. We’re in a new era of multi-use beauty products, and trust, they’re all working harder (and better) than 3-in-1 shampoo.

The results? So good, you might need to see them to believe them. Read on for our recs of the best October 2023 beauty launches we tried this month. We dare you not to find something you’ll want to try.