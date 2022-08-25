Olivia Wilde’s Beauty Evolution, From OC Blonde to Chic Auteur

Olivia Wilde has undergone a huge career evolution since she first started out on TV as Marissa’s iconic girlfriend Alex on The O.C. Since then, she’s stared in films and been on Broadway. Now, Wilde is also a director with critically acclaimed Booksmart already under her belt and her next film Don’t Worry Darling (starring her boyfriend Harry Styles) set to release in September. She has definitely proven she has the range and poise to pull everything off in Hollywood. It also comes through in her beauty looks as she goes from paparazzi photos to the red carpet always looking effortlessly cool, with an ease to her breezy hair and often sharply-lined eyes.

Up ahead, let’s take a look some of Olivia Wilde’s best beauty moments so far.