The 2021 Oscars ceremony is officially over, but Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson found a way to make their memories of the evening permanent. As pointed out by Buzzfeed, the two longtime friends got matching tattoos on Sunday (April 25) night.

Attending one of the evening’s many festivities together, the pair revealed their flower tattoos on an Instagram Story post. Jackson posted a photograph of their arms next to one another, debuting a look at their new rose tattoos.

Both chose to get the artwork on their arm, with Jackson choosing to sandwich her ink beside a spoon and a sunflower. The photo also tagged the artist responsible: @piccleparty.

Donning matching tattoos wasn’t the only major moment for the pair. Along with the new ink, the two wore coordinating black-and-white outfits, and posed for a number of Instagram images together.

While Jackson chose a white Monique Lhuillier gown, Delevingne wore a tuxedo top and pants from Ronald van der Kemp. Jackson compared their chosen ensembles to a painting, and Delevingne joked about black tie being optional.

Below, check out the new matching tattoos, and their chosen Oscars 2021 outfits.