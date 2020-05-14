The New Pat McGrath Divine Rose Palette Introduces A First-Of-Its-Kind Kaleidoscope Color Pigment

After making its debut in Paris on the faces of models walking for Maison Valentino Haute Couture, the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VIII: Divine Rose Palette II officially has a release date. Arriving this coming June, the new, limited-edition palette will drop alongside the return of the original, cult-favorite Mothership VIII: Divine Rose Palette and a range of colorful, floral-inspired lip products.

Announced via McGrath's Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, the Divine Rose collection was created specifically for summer looks, and features an ingenious kaleidoscope color pigment. The pigment, featured in the Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II palette, was created exclusively by Pat McGrath Labs and uses fused multi-hued micro pearls to deliver on eyeshadow that catches light and creates unlimited waves of color. Simply put, when colors from the palette are applied, your eyes will look truly futuristic and stunning.

In an Instagram sneak peek of the new palette, McGrath walked followers through the palette's coloring, showing off shades including Astral Pink Moon, a glittering pink champagne shade, VR Sextraterrestrial, a trichrome coloring with fuchsia, copper, and chartreuse, and Gold Lust 001, a glistening antiquated gold. Both iterations of the Divine Rose palette will retail for $125.

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Along with the new eyeshadow palette, the collection includes limited-edition shades of Mattetrance Lipstick ($38), Lust: Gloss ($28), and the brand's Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil ($28). The special Divine Rose edition of these popular products features rose gold and pink packaging.

As the brand explained in an accompanying press release on the launch, the original Mothership VII palette had debuted at Paris Fashion Week 2020. The palette make its return with the unveiling of this Divine Rose collection, arriving in special Mother's Day packaging.

News of the collection already left some on social media eager to try. "I HAVE OFFICIALLY LOST MY MIND," one follower commented, while another had a personal message for the creator, writing, "PAT!!! You didn’t have to go that hard."

The collection is scheduled to arrive on PatMcGrath.com in May/June 2020 and will also be available on Sephora.com in June.

See the collection in action via McGrath's Instagram announcements, below.