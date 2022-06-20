There are many things to admire about music mogul Pharrell Williams, but one among them is how he maintains a youthful appearance over so many years in the public eye. He seems to want to let us in on his secrets though, with the launch of his brand Humanrace in 2020 which includes an all gender inclusive, sustainable and vegan skin care line. Currently, the line only consists of a handful of must-have products: a cleanser, an exfoliator, a moisturizer, and body soaps. However, next month, the consciously curated line will be debuting two sun protection products to his universal wellbeing selection.

Sunscreen is essential in not only the prevention of skin cancer, but also for maintaining your best skin. Unfortunately, misconceptions about melanin and the need for sun protection still linger leaving the wellness of people with melanated skin at higher risk: “The biggest misconception is that deeper skin tones don’t need sunscreen, but no matter what color your skin is, all skin tones need a daily sunscreen, rain or shine,” says Pharrell’s personal dermatologist of over 20 years (and the chief dermatologist for Humanrace), Elena Jones, MD. With the mission to make wellness available to everyone, Pharrell created the new suncare as not just an important addition to his skin care line, but to create more awareness that all skin types should implement regular use of SPF. So, take a note from Pharrell and Dr. Jones, and consider slathering up on your sunscreen this summer.

Courtesy of Humanrace

The two new suncare products that launch on July 14 are the Ozone Body Protection Cream SPF 30 and the Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer SPF 30. The products are offered to be purchased individually, the cream for $52 and the moisturizer for $58, and as a two-piece Ozone Protection Set for $94. In keeping with the brand ethos, the packaging is made with over 50% post-consumer recycled landfill plastic, and the components are refillable. Refills on the product are offered at a reduced price and refills on sunscreen duo can also be maintained with subscription for an even slightly lower price.

The brand touts a barely-there feeling when you apply the Ozone Protection Daily Moisturizer and Cream. Formulated with all skin tones in mind, the sunscreens will not leave a pesky white cast on any complexion— quite the feat for a mineral-based sunscreen. With SPF 30, Broad Spectrum protection and a water-resistant formula, consider this the ultimate sunscreen combo for a vacation or just living like Pharrell. You can sign up for updates now at humanrace.com.