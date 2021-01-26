It's been nearly a year since COVID-19 permanently changed our most frequent daily habits. As social distancing recommendations continue and some retailers pursue a shopping experience that doesn't rely on in-person visits, Pinterest created a super inventive way of virtually trying a new look.

Testing and swatching potential new beauty products has often required physically visiting a retailer. Pinterest has changed that experience, unveiling an AR Try On for eyeshadow.

Available in the Pinterest app, the virtual try on enables you to select eyeshadow products from NYX, Urban Decay, YSL, and more. To use the virtual try on, you open the Pinterest app, click the camera icon, and then scroll through different shades of eye product. If you like what you see, a handy direct link to purchase the product will also be included.

The experience also extends to another area of your beauty routine, as Pinterest previously unveiled an AR Try On for lipstick products. According to Pinterest, users will be able to seamlessly toggle between both, essentially testing out a brand new beauty look from the comfort of their home.

Retailers including Glossier and e.l.f. Cosmetics unveiled similar virtual try-on apps, while retailers like Fenty Beauty have created dedicated staffing to help you find your perfect makeup match.