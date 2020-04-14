Can You Get The In-Store Beauty Experience From Your Couch?

This age of social distancing has brought about major changes to the beauty industry. With many makeup stores currently closed and retailers reconsidering the availably of in-store tester products, trying-on new makeup before you busy isn't as easy as it once was. However, with the updated version of its smartphone app, e.l.f. Cosmetics has launched a virtual makeup try-on feature as a work around.

On April 13, e.l.f. released its Virtual Try-On feature, which allows customers to choose from more than 320 products to test out. In order to get the most out of the app, users need only upload a photo of themselves. From there, you can get a look at how concealers, foundations, and the recently released line of e.l.f. lip products would all look on you.

The cosmetics brand isn't the only one branching out into virtual beauty. Prior to Monday's announcement, Glossier confirmed it began a trial run of its Glossier Live Edit program. Although the program has since closed, some lucky applicants got a virtual makeup consultation with a Glossier team member through video chat. Glossier also promised to offer more video consultations soon. For its launch, it started with 150 participants each getting 15 minutes.

Even before social distancing, virtual try-on experiences had been a hallmark of the beauty industry. Companies including Sephora, Maybelline, M.A.C Cosmetics, and NYX all have similar tools available to customers. Although nothing can beat the actual experience of scouring the aisles of your favorite makeup store for a new product, in an age of continued social distancing, virtual try-on methods might be the next best thing.

Below, get a glimpse of how the e.l.f. and Glossier products work.