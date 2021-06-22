It’s more than simple beautification: for decade, makeup has been inextricably linked with the LGBTQIA+ community and identity. Pride Month is as great a time as any to acknowledge the countless number of makeup techniques and trends were created by drag queens or how makeup artistry and hair styling can offer a medium of expressing gender fluidity. “Pride is about committing to that person you see in the mirror with or without makeup,” says makeup artist William Scott. “Makeup is a tool one can use to make that person you see more vibrant and undeniable–to yourself or to others.” You don’t need makeup to celebrate Pride, but a multi-color eye shadow palette or glitter liner can go a long way.

In the spirit of Pride, this year we’ve asked nine LGBTQIA+ makeup artists, drag performers, models, and beauty influencers to share makeup looks inspired by Pride and reflect on the role makeup has played in their journey of self-expression. You’ll be inspired to wear rainbow makeup long after June ends.

Products used: The Creative Makeup The Chroma Color Palette and The 12 Cream Color Palette, Viseart Grande Pro Volume 1 and Grande Pro Volume 2, Lovecraft Beauty Meridian eyeliner and Highlighter Palette, Fluide Beauty Universal Liner in Crystal Cluster and Big Bang Mascara

What was your inspiration for this look?

I wanted to create something that I would wear that also gave a nod to the very androgynous Blitz Kids and Goth scenes of the ’80s, but make it a little more current with a touch of drag. it works for either joining a March or a night out dancing.

What was your first makeup memory?

During high school makeup allowed me to explore how I wanted to present myself to the world as I was figuring out my own identity. One day I wanted to be David Bowie, the next Siouxsie Sioux, or I could be both at the same time. There was something very liberating about a heavy black eyeliner pulled out to my temples.

How are you celebrating Pride this year?

Makeup is a way to paint yourself with the colors of the rainbow. It unlocks a spark that can help someone’s journey to loving themselves and you can literally be different each day with it. Pride is a celebration of the paths we take, and makeup is a big part of that for so many of us. This year for Pride I’ll be joining my friends and my Queer Family at the Queer Liberation March, and celebrating the fact we can all reunite on the dance floor after.

Photographer: Tanner Abel

Products used: Nars Radiance Primer Broad Spectrum 35 and Blush in Orgasm, MAC Full Coverage Foundation, Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick, Iridescent Powder/Loose in Silver Dusk, Art Library: It’s Designer palette, Lip Pencil in Cherry, Matte Lipstick in Red Rock, Eyeshadow in Carbon, Glitter in Reflects Pearl, Fix+ Setting Spray, and homemade stacked eyelashes

What was your inspiration for this look?

I am always wandering the streets and park spaces in NYC and I get constantly inspired by my surroundings.

What was your first makeup memory?

When I was about six or seven, my mother and I would go all out for Halloween with costumes and extreme makeup. Since then, I have been makeup obsessed and its plays an important role in every aspect of my life. For me, Pride is 365 days a year, and so is my love for makeup and creating looks, so really it goes hand in hand for me. Makeup makes me happy, centers me, and allows me to express myself and when I do makeup on others, it makes them feel beautiful on both the inside and outside.

How are you celebrating Pride this year?

You can catch me hosting and performing this pride weekend for Susanne Bartsch, LadyFag, SohoHouse, Gitano, Jake Resnicow which will all be advertised open my Instagram. HAPPY PRIDE! And remember to protect Black Trans Lives.

Products used: Morphe 35D Desert Bouquet Artistry Palette, Lunar Beauty Strawberry Dream palette and Gloss, Maybelline New York Dream Radiant Liquid Hydrating Foundation and Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer. Hair: t3 Curl ID

What was your inspiration for this look?

This look is inspired by the colors of the Trans Pride Flag to highlight the most marginalized members of the LGTQIA+ community. Hair and makeup allow me the freedom to express my non-binary approach to beauty. I really love the feeling of confidence and freedom to express my gender through makeup.

What was your first makeup memory?

Makeup and hair are such a deeply imbedded part of my culture. Being from the Caribbean, I saw everyone around me always putting time and effort into their appearance. I loved watching my mom transform and seeing the confidence a fresh blowout and makeup would give her.

How are you celebrating Pride this year?

Pride will be full of celebrating those that came before us that paved the way for the rights we have today.

Products used: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Filter, Pat McGrath Foundation, Dior Concealer, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze, BH Cosmetics Trendy in Tokyo Palette, Artist Couture Diamond Lights Finisher in ‘Icy Girl’ and ‘Golden Hour’, Pat McGrath Divine Blush ‘Cherish’, Rare Beauty Liquid Blush ‘Happy’, Fenty Beauty Highlighter in Wattabrat, One Size Beauty Setting Powder, NARS Lip Liner in Venice, Kosas Wet Lip Oil in Malibu, Ariel x Morphe Brush Set, and Rare Beauty Setting Spray

What was your inspiration for this look?

Rainbows during pride can be cliché, so for this look, I reimagined the rainbow by separating out the warm tones and cool tones to represent the masculine and feminine duality within each of us. Being trans, I often feel pressured to choose which side of my being to showcase, the more feminine or the more masculine. The warmer colors represent my femininity with the pink, red, yellow, and orange tones. While the cooler colors represent my masculinity, with blue and green tones. You’ll see that each eye is swept upwards with a purple shadow to show that our femininity and masculinity are connected. I drew inspiration here from the transgender flag which has both pink and blue to represent this concept.

What was your first makeup memory?

When I was 8 years old, when I would sneak into my mother’s vanity to play with her eyeshadows. When I went off to college I slowly began to experiment with makeup on my own face for the first time. I started with tinted moisturizers and slowly pushed further out of my comfort zone. I realized that I really loved makeup when I began to take note of how it made me feel both when applying it and when wearing it. For me, makeup is therapeutic. Nothing is more relaxing to me than beating my face on a rainy Sunday with absolutely zero plans. When wearing makeup I feel so confident (not to say that I’m not when bare faced) but it feels like a shield. I am safe behind my glam.

How are you celebrating Pride this year?

There a lot of fun celebrations and parties to attend! However, I’m also using this time to self-reflect and use my platform to advocate for organizations like Trans Lifeline and The Trevor Project. During Pride I think it’s important to not only celebrate, but also to advocate for those who aren’t fortunate enough to celebrate with us.

Products used: MAC Art Library: It’s Designer palette and Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Fashion Legacy, Lancôme Foundation, Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer, Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in Cherish, Morphe Bake & Setting Powder in Banana

What was your inspiration for this look?

This makeup look was inspired by my imaging of a beautiful day. My lid color represents the sun, the green represents the grass, and the blue and purple shades in the corners of my eyes are for water. A bold red lip symbolizes love!

What was your first makeup memory?

My first makeup memory was when I discovered clear mascara at age 14 in the drugstore. I used to feel as if I had to hide my infatuation with makeup, so it excited me that I could hide that I had it on. I realized makeup was something I loved when I saw the beautiful transformations I could create on myself and others in the world.

How are you celebrating Pride this year?

This year I’m celebrating pride with my boyfriend who just recently came out! We are going to participate in a few nightlife activities and, most of all, raise awareness for all LGBTQIA causes.

Products used: Huda Beauty foundation and highlighter, Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder, MAC Mineralize Skinfinish, Morphe Continuous Setting Mist, KVD Vegan Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow & Brow Pigment, Morphe The James Charles Palette, Haus Labs Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, Tatti Lashes, Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick and Velour Lip Liner in Redrum

What was your inspiration for this look?

RAINBOW! Pride Month has always been my favorite month. Being a full time drag performer and beauty guru is how I celebrate Pride every day. I get to show people that queens are fabulous. Being openly gay and proud, I try to give confidence to others. I share my Pride and energy to who ever needs it because everyone’s story is different.

What was your first makeup memory?

I’ve always been obsessed with makeup. Growing up, was always insecure when I was trying to come out openly. It was also rare to see a person like me (Vietnamese American or South East Asian American) on TV or in the public eye. Makeup introduced me to my drag side, Kimora Blac. She’s full of confidence and exudes energy to inspire others who want to live freely and helps people to see that beauty is more than skin deep. You can come from anywhere in the world, be who you want to be, and still be beautiful. Especially in today’s current social climate, with so much hate against Asian Americans, it’s important to show that being Asian American is something to be proud of.

How are you celebrating Pride this year?

This year I’m celebrating with Pride month doing drag shows, digital shows, and working with brands on pride collaborations. It is important to spread Pride love as much as you can. Our voice is strong, but it needs to be loud because someone out there might need to hear it.

Products used: Lunar Beauty Life is a Drag: Facelift palette

What was your inspiration for this look?

I created this look to celebrate the rainbow colors of pride month using my Life’s a Drag: Facelift palette, to and express myself in a unique way. I’m not just doing the go-to bronze eye. As a makeup artist, I’d rather wear a rainbow eye look than a rainbow shirt! Makeup is a huge part of how I like to celebrate Pride–it’s my artistic expression. I think Pride is all about expressing yourself in any way you want, and that includes artistically.

What was your first makeup memory?

My first makeup memory would be buying a Wet n’ Wild lip liner from the drugstore thinking it was a brow pencil, and it was way too warm for me. Baby, that was a red brow.

How are you celebrating Pride this year?

I’m hosting a show with Snapchat to be released in July called Coming Out where we follow the coming out journeys of six different LGBTQ+ youth, so that’s been a wonderful way to celebrate Pride, by helping others celebrate themselves!

Products used: Sigma Beauty Renew Lip Oil, Morphe X Maddie Ziegler The Imagination Palette, Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Glisten Cosmetics Wet Liners, Colourpop Cosmetics Blush Stix, and Gucci Silk Priming Serum and All Over Face & Lip Gloss

What was your inspiration for this look?

The inspiration from this look wasn’t too extravagant. I was inspired by looking at my sweater and my plants. My brain just formulated the vision of this look and went ahead and brought it to life. Makeup and artistic expression connect to Pride for me because I always say that my artistic-ness comes in a package alongside my queerness. Together, that brings my wildest looks into reality.

What was your first makeup memory?

My first makeup memory was when I attempted to apply eyeshadow for the first time. I found it highly therapeutic as well as an escape from reality. From there, my love for makeup grew.

How are you celebrating Pride this year?

I won’t be doing much expect decorating my home more, as well as making my kitten get used to me.

Products used: Shiseido SynchroSkin Self Refreshing Foundation SPF 30, Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel, Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil in All Around White, MAC eyeshadows in Gesso and Memories of Space, Kiko Smart Color Mascara in Jungle Green

What was your inspiration for this look?

Daisies! Sometimes the only way I can succinctly explain being nonbinary is to liken myself to a flower. They can be feminine and masculine, but I like to say they are neither and both.

What was your first makeup memory?

One year when my sisters and I were very young, one of them got a makeup palette as a holiday gift and I was just as excited about that palette as she was–maybe more excited. I found makeup again at the end of high school when I found the very early tutorials on YouTube. Since then, I have been hooked.

How are you celebrating Pride this year?

I’ll be joining my friends and my Queer Family at the Queer Liberation March, and celebrating the fact we can all reunite on the dance floor after.

Pride is about committing to that person you see in the mirror with or without makeup, the person not everyone sees every day. Makeup is a tool one can use to make that person you see more vibrant and undeniable–to yourself or to others. Makeup and artistry are an extension of that pure self expression. Some of the things we want to express about ourselves can't be said with words, they need to be worn and lived in to be understood.