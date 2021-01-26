Princess Nokia is sharing her makeup secret with the masses. On Monday, January 25, the performer announced a special collaboration with NYX Cosmetics, unveiling a set of special-edition lip kits that she curated.

The Princess Nokia Lip Kits feature four of Nokia's favorite NYX shades, including a deep purple (Y2K Hottie), a neutral peach (Sweet Nothings), a berry red (Miss Thing), and a soft brown (Cafe Con Leche). Kits retail for $13, and are available online through NYX now. The line will later arrive to Ulta online on January 31.

Princess Nokia announced news of the collab on Instagram, writing, "My kits are personally inspired by my signature make up aesthetic, and the beauty influences I have always drawn upon."

Included in each Princess Nokia and NYX Cosmetics Lip Kit is a full-sized High Shine Lip Color, which comes with a long-lasting non-sticky finish, as well as an accompanying full-size Lip Pencil. As part of the collab, products are packaged inside a specially designed box, which comes emblazoned with Princess Nokia's name.

If you're interested in making your own Nokia-inspired makeup statement, you may want to act fast. One color has already sold out, and you'll then have to wait until the product arrives to Ulta at the end of the month.

See Princess Nokia sporting the product, below.