The beauty industry has gradually moved away from faces full of makeup, and instead, recent releases have focused on minimalism, less is more, and products that can do it all. Rare Beauty is the latest to embrace this trend of cosmetics creating a full look in a single swipe, unveiling its Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow.

Included in the launch of its Stay Vulnerable collection, which also features buildable blushes and sheer gloss tinted with color, the Liquid Eyeshadow is a weightless powder-to-liquid formula. Five shades are featured of the collection, and colors range from a neutral beige to a deep berry.

Packaged inside sleek, short tubes, the Liquid Eyeshadow can be easily slipped into your purse for on-the-go application. Right now, my purse is staying at home, along with me, but with a list of countless Zoom calls and a cat to cuddle up with for some Netflix time, I tested this one out, and I can assure you, this color comes with staying power.

Here's the thing, even before masks took over our daily routines and forever changed how makeup was applied, there was always a need for products that make makeup easy. And this Liquid Eyeshadow is it.

One swipe of the product gives you an entire look, and the color is soft, buildable, and flattering. The pigment of your color comes down to how much you apply, and on days where I really feel like wearing makeup, I'll add extra color. However, I've also worn just a single swipe of color, easily maneuvering the makeup along the lids in a liner-like fashion, or extended out in a subtle wing. A brush is included for easy application, and the product seamlessly glides along the eye, but you can also use an eyeshadow brush of your choice.

Whether you're a seasoned makeup pro or a newbie, the liquid-form eyeshadow can easily be used for a multitude of looks, and gives you an entire completed routine in seconds. Sometimes, the softest color can be the most impactful, and these Liquid Eyeshadows are certainly proof.