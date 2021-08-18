It’s been a big month for Rihanna. After being named a billionaire by Forbes magazine and her first Fenty Parfum sold out, she gave us a sneak peek into how she’s celebrating on Instagram—with caviar and some new zig-zag braids.

The look was, naturally, our mood for the week and one of the most iconic beauty moments on the internet. Here’s our full roundup.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Who says you can’t start your sleeve whenever you want? Over the weekend, Jada showcased the start of what she calls her “Divine Feminine journey within and without”.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh has ditched her signature blonde looks for chestnut brown for her upcoming film, The Wonder. She gave us a first look on Instagram, followed by a candid shot the next day, proving the switch is a dye job and not a wig.

Doja Cat

We’re living for this short mullet from Doja Cat. Also featured—heavy black eyeliner and brown lip liner.

Jennifer Lopez

Posted by J.Lo’s nail artist, her recent frosted white mani is the perfect reminder that summer isn’t over yet.

Amandla Stenberg

Giving a shoutout to Slayed In Braids, Amandla’s new blonde knotless box braids are perfection.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe had a natural hair moment on Instagram this week, saying she “rarely wears” her natural hair but “felt kinda cute with it”.

FKA Twigs

FKA Twig’s blooming gel nail art is officially our fall nail inspiration.