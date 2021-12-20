Tracie Martyn is one of the original names in celebrity-approved facials and skin-care. Stars like Rihanna, Rosalía, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss have been known flock to her New York-based spa ahead of big events like the Met Gala or New York Fashion Week, opting for her signature Red Carpet Facial for a quick and effective complexion refresh. There’s a reason that Martyn hypes it their signature facial for pre-red carpet moments. It’s known to give contouring, firming, and lifting results in a single treatment. Featuring crystal-free diamond microdermabrasion, microcurrent therapy, and amber LED lights, the facial is said to give a face-lifting effect, it also speeds up the production of collagen and elastin while giving your face a more defined look. It’s no wonder celebrities and New Yorkers in the skincare know are major fans.

For those who can’t run to the 5th Avenue location for the full high-tech treatment, Tracie Martyn has a product line so you can try the next best thing to the Red Carpet Facial at home. The insider-favorite spa has a range of skincare products with active natural ingredients, backed by research and long time experience, like the pineapple enzymes in the Enzyme Exfoliant Mask for gentle smoothing, and Resveratrol and potent anti-oxidants in the Firming Serum for calming and brightening skin, and preventing oxidative stress. To give shoppers a little taste of the full facial (at a fraction of the cost), for the upcoming holiday season, the spa has you covered with the Limited Edition Holiday Ritual Kit.

The kit contains deluxe mini versions of their best-selling products that are all you need for a full facial experience at home. It has your five essential steps, including the Amla Purifying Cleanser, Absolute Purity Toner, Enzyme Exfoliant, Firming Serum, and Face Resculpting Cream that plus mindful application will leave you looking and feeling glowing and gorgeous. For even greater ease, it comes in a limited edition clear makeup bag decorated with adorable stars.

Over the course of the past two years, at-home facial treatments rose in popularity for the obvious reason of having limited access to experts outside of your house. The trend has proved itself here to stay for the long haul, with brands adapting into the at-home and tutorial space and with apps like TikTok sharing new viral “treatments” weekly. For any new skincare treatments, it’s always best to stick to the professional advice (even for consumer available products) so that’s where Tracie Martyn products strike the perfect balance of being salon tested and approved. Because when it comes to a recommendation, Riri’s stamp of approval sure is a convincing one.