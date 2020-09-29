There's little that Rihanna can't do. Her list of accomplishments already include a mega successful music career, a pioneering beauty brand, and multiple fashion lines. Now, she's become a skincare educator, and offered a very important lesson in sunscreen application.

The founder of Fenty Skin obviously knows skin, and after sharing a recent selfie in which she was wearing sunscreen, she left at least one fan puzzled. "Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it," Rihanna wrote of her decision to apply Fenty Skin's Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 to her face. One person responded, writing, "It's winter now." Never one to let the skin of her fans go unprotected, Rihanna responded, writing, "It's the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue."

As confused as this one person might have been, Rihanna is completely right about the continued use of SPF. The sun doesn't go away, even in winter, and if you soak up too many rays without wearing SPF, your skin could experience burning, premature aging, and become more susceptible to skin cancer.

Although many spend the winter months wearing layers that protect much of the skin from sun, the Skin Cancer Foundation still suggests applying a sunscreen with a SPF of 15 or higher, noting that the sun can often reflect off snow and ice. Additionally, faces are sometimes uncovered and exposed in the winter, and it's important to apply product along your hairline and the top of your ears.

When you do look for a sunscreen, make sure that the product is contains the words broad spectrum. As experts previously advised NYLON, broad spectrum products protect against UVB and UVA rays.

What's more, even if you're applying makeup that contains SPF, wearing an additional layer of sunscreen is recommended by the experts. SPF-containing makeup is often applied sparingly, and it's likely you'll miss places that are re most at risk for sun exposure.

In the case of sunscreen application, and also probably just in life, it's best to take your cues from Rihanna.