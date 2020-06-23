Watching Rihanna Apply Lipstick For Two Minutes Will Be The Highlight Of Your Week

Rihanna's return to music may remain an eternal mystery for now, but the star hasn't shied away from sharing her beauty secrets. The Fenty Beauty founder returned to her role as YouTube MUA, creating a new tutorial that gives you the lowdown on wearing Fenty's newly released Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick.

During the most enjoyable two minutes you'll have this week, Rihanna walks viewers through two new shades from the launch. Beginning with a rosey mauve hue named Goji Gang, Rihanna explains that the product is intended to make lipstick application a breeze. She talks up the comfortable, lightweight formula, and then puckers up for a complete application of the color.

Taking a minute to admire her handiwork, she explains that the color can just be worn as is, and doesn't necessarily need the addition of lip liner. "It looks a little glossy, but it has more pigment than a usual gloss," she says of the product.

Moving on, she applies the shade Glazed, which she describes as a "perfect topper." She compares the peach coloring to the brand's universally flattering Gloss Bomb, saying, it can be used on top of any color, by itself, or with a liner.

Before declaring an official wrap on the tutorial, Rihanna notes her confidence that many Fenty fans will be wearing the product. And naturally, she sends you off with a few final poses in the finished look.

Announced back in May, the Slip Shine Lip Stick is available in ten shades, and features a super nourishing formula. Both shiny and sheer, the $22 product is available through Sephora and Fenty Beauty. The release follows other new products from Rihanna's beauty brand, including the Cheeks Out Collection and the return of a limited-edition Body Lava Body Luminizer.

Enjoy the two minutes you can spend learning from Rihanna, below.