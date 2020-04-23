See Fenty Beauty’s New Cheeks Out Collection On 15 Different Skin Tones

Before Fenty Beauty's newest collection ever arrived in stores, Rihanna said the launch was one of her "favorites." And now that the Cheeks Out Collection — which contains cream-based blush and bronzers — is here, it's easy to see why the star was so enamored. Unveiled on April 17, the line has gradually made its way to social media feeds, giving you the chance to see Fenty Beauty's Cheeks Out collection looks like on different skin tones. Spoiler alert, everyone that uses this is glowing.

This latest Fenty Beauty launch includes 10 Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush shades ($20) and seven Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer shades ($32). In true Rihanna fashion, the shades come with epic names, including a soft violet hue called Drama Cla$$, a bubblegum pink named Bikini Martini, and a bronzer made for deep skin tones dubbed Toffee Tease.

The product's non-greasy formula was created to instantly melt into skin, giving you the look of skin that spent a day in the sun. Shades are resistant to water and sweat, and Fenty Beauty claims that because of the product's lightweight build, you can pack on the blush or bronzer without worries of creating a sticky, greasy look.

In case you're considering the addition of this product to your summer beauty routine, social media has you covered. From Rihanna's own use of the product to a number of selfies shared by Instagram MUAs, check out examples of the Cheeks Out Collection on different skin tones, below.