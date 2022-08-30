Selena Gomez’s Latest Manicure Predicts Fall’s Next Big Nail Color Trend

Lately, Selena Gomez has been a fan of wearing sunny yellow. She wore a yellow skirt suit to the Disney Upfronts this May and greeted fans wearing a long-sleeved yellow mini dress while in London just last month to launch her new Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick. But the Only Murders in the Building actress is taking the shade from her wardrobe and adding it to her beauty look. Last week, the pop star got a fresh manicure, with a pastel yellow shade matching the color of her recent outfits. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik posted the new manicure on his Instagram, captioning the photo “Calm (Down) Yellow 💅🏼 for this ray of sunshine @selenagomez 💛.”

Selena’s nail color comes courtesy of Mith Millo, a vegan, non-toxic nail brand. To give her new look a new season twist as we head into fall, she wore the sunshine color with a denim top and forest green pants. The unexpected color instantly brightens every outfit, with fans calling the new manicure “Perfect nails❤️.” “The colour 😍 so beautiful ❤️ and ☀️,” commented one fan under Bachik’s post. The buttery yellow shade is sure to be a hot new nail color for the upcoming season as it’s more wearable with fall fashions that neon yellow or sunset orange-yellow shades.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Bachik was right about sunshine yellow being the perfect color to stay calm, with studies showing that the color can both improve your mood and counteract stress. It also fits Selena’s soft and cheerful day-to-day color palette as of recent, the singer has been seen wearing light browns, pastel pinks, and sky blues.

While Selena is yet to post the new manicure herself, it’s already getting a lot of love on Bachik’s Instagram. Often opting for short, bare nails, this oval manicure is just slightly longer than her natural nails offering a different, but still easy look for the actress. Selena’s new-found obsession with pastel yellow seems to be growing, and, let’s face it, we could all use the reminder that yellow isn’t just for clothes. It’s the perfect bright color for this transitional season, going well with fall colors as well as summer dresses.