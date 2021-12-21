Selena Gomez Got A Mysterious Back Tattoo

While Selena Gomez might be one of the most-followed people on Instagram, at this point we all know (and love) that she’s a step back from sharing too much online for the sake of her mental health. In fact, she’s personally been off social media for a few years. This means that updates about the star often come from other accounts—including the first picture of her latest back tattoo that was posted by Bang Bang Tattoo. The Brooklyn, New York tattoo studio is a celebrity favorite spot, with the owner Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy having inked the likes of Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne.

In true understated Selena fashion, the post is vague and mysterious—in black and white featuring her standing (jacket on backward) facing the corner. Naturally, as it’s hard to make out what the tattoo is from the far vantage point, fans have been requesting a closer look. “Darklena is coming,” commented one. “We need a close-up!! I need to see the artwork in detail,” wrote another. Honestly, same.

Gomez has not posted about the tattoo on her own Instagram but she has previously shared previous tattoo details (including a small matching tattoo of the number four that she got with her three closest friends), so there’s still hope of getting a better view in the upcoming weeks. Some fans are also suggesting it might be tied to a new album (wishful thinking). All we know so far is that it’s Selena’s biggest ink job to date and positioned centered in between her shoulder blades.

While some fans have guessed the new tattoo is a dream catcher or a bleeding heart, we can only take a stab in the dark by saying it’s meaningful. In the past, Selena’s tattoos have always been very tied to her own personal experiences and relationships—including a matching tat with her good friend Francia Raisa (who served as her kidney transplant donor), a thigh tattoo that depicts two hands pressed together in prayer, and a rosary (inked by Bang Bang), and the word “rare” on her neck (also by Bang Bang, with obvious meaning).

We definitely support Selena’s effort to be less online but kindly request a better look at her new ink. Until the big reveal, we’ll leave the guesses to her hundreds of awaiting fans in the comments.