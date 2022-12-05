Selena Gomez Just Jumped on the Skittle Nails Trend

While colder weather usually has us reaching for deep reds or rich brown shades at the nail salon, Selena Gomez has just proven that colorful nails are appropriate year-round by jumping on the Skittle nail trend. Attending Variety's 2022 Hitmakers brunch at City Market Social House in Los Angeles over the weekend, the singer wore an all-black look with a fresh blowout and multicolored “Skittle nails”.

A “Skittle manicure” simply refers to applying different shades of varnish to each nail, sometimes with two colors alternating, or sometimes with a different color on every nail. The nail trend has its moment every year, with over 58 million views on the TikTok hashtag #SkittleNails alone.

Gomez’s nail artist Tom Bachik posted a close-up of the star’s hands holding a black crocodile bag. “When Sel says she likes them all,” he wrote as the caption. The star paired her black outfit with black and gold sparkly bangs to draw attention to her new manicure, and for her makeup, she opted for a natural glam look, with peach-toned nude lipstick, smokey eyeshadow, and voluminous mascara.

Bachik shared the exact colors he used for the look, too, for Selena fans to create their own Skittle manicure at home. The celebrity manicurist used Mia Secret gel colors in Maya Blue, Peppermint, Peace & Love, and Bleu de France for the event. The result is a winter manicure that will have you forgetting that it’s even cold outside.