Just in time to completely derail your holiday wishlist, Sephora's Sale on Sale has arrived. As the name of this most wondrous event would suggest, sale items are now on sale, meaning you get double the discounts on some of your favorite makeup brands. Whether you're finishing up some last-minute gifting or you're shopping for yourself, here's exactly how you can take advantage of the deals featured in Sephora's Sale On Sale.

Beginning today, and running until January 1, Sale On Sale is the retailer's final holiday savings event of the year. Savings are available both online and in-store, and the savings can be used online multiple times. In order to get the discount, you need to be a member of the free Sephora rewards program, Beauty Insider, and then apply the code MAJORSALE at checkout.

As part of the Sale On Sale, previously on sale items are now an additional 20 percent off, meaning that you can pick up Fenty Beauty faves for under $10, as well as last-minute gift sets from Ouai and Glow Recipe. You have until January 1 to decide which beauty goodies are worthy of your cart, but savings do extend to some of the biggest names in beauty, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kiehl's, and Philosophy. Of course, if you absolutely can't decide, you can always take a look at some of the deals that can't be missed, below.

