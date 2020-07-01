Sephora Will No Longer Sell Fur Lashes

Fur lashes will soon be a thing of the past at Sephora stores. The beauty chain announced it was "phasing" out fur lashes, confirming that when the last of its current mink lash product is gone, they will not be restocked, Allure reports.

According to a statement from Sephora to Allure, the company had made the decision to no longer carry fur lashes at the beginning of 2020. However, following a recent campaign from PETA, Sephora made its decision public knowledge, saying, "At Sephora, we have always been committed to upholding the highest standards of beauty, and we take our responsibility to communicate transparently and honestly with our clients about the products we carry seriously."

Confirming that the company had spoken with PETA, Sephora's statement noted, "Earlier this year we had already decided to begin phasing mink products out of our assortment in 2020. We have only ever offered products our clients can trust and we stand by the people and partners who have made the Sephora experience what it is today."

Sharing an Instagram statement on its page, PETA reported that more than 280,000 supporters had emailed Sephora about its decision to carry fur eyelashes, a product commonly made use mink fur. "As PETA pointed out in its letters to Sephora, mink fur typically comes from fur farms, where stressed minks frantically pace and circle endlessly inside cramped wire cages and many languish from infections or broken or malformed limbs. Some minks even self-mutilate as a result of the intensive confinement, chewing into their own limbs or tails. At the end of their miserable lives, they're gassed or electrocuted or their necks are broken," PETA said in a statement posted by Allure.

Going forward, Sephora will only sell faux fur or synthetic lashes. As PETA notes in its press release, Sephora joins other brands including Too Faced, Tarte, and Urban Decay in going fur-free. PETA is now asking for eyelash companies, Velour and Lily Lashes, to go fur-free, too.