As shoppers continue to make purchases online in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, despite store re-openings and added safety precautions, shopping for makeup has just become even more convenient. As of October 19, the long-awaited partnership between Sephora and Instacart has officially kicked off, offering same-day delivery of the beauty giant's large assortment — from cosmetics and skincare to fragrance and wellness products — nationwide.

Should you be looking to avoid in-store shopping altogether, or to stock up on something you unexpectedly ran out of, this partnership will streamline your next beauty pick-up — especially as the winter holidays near. According to Instacart, shoppers can expect deliveries in as fast as an hour with same in-store pricing, dependent on time and location. For those who are accustomed to Sephora's Beauty Insider program, access to rewards will still remain intact while shopping via Instacart, with the option to select exclusive deals and earn Beauty Insider points on every Instacart order.

To celebrate the new partnership, Instacart is giving away three Sephora shopping sprees, offering winners $500 in Instacart credit to use toward Sephora purchases. To enter, all you'll need to do is follow @instacart on Instagram, comment your favorite Sephora beauty product that shares a name with food (think Bobbi Brown "Give a Fig" liquid lipstick) on this post, and tag a friend using the hashtag #instacartsweepstakes.

Entries will accepted until 6 a.m. PST/9 a.m. EST on October 25. Check out the brand's official announcement for more information and complete rules, below.