Your next at-home mani could pay homage to your favorite snack food. SinfulColors released its Sweet and Salty nail polish collection, and along with shades inspired by all of the best foods, each polish is scented. That's right, you can officially turn your nails into a mini pizza-inspired mani, complete with the scent of pepperoni.

Now available on Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores, each bottle of polish retails for $3, which is just about the price you'd pay for a slice of pizza. Other delicious highlights in the collection include a bright orange Cheese Puff shade, a black Chocolate Cake coloring that's speckled with white shimmer, and a Cookies and Creme shade. There's also a Taco Party yellow featuring bits of red, white, yellow, and green confetti and a light pastel purple named Donut Even that includes its own sprinkles.

Announcing news of the launch with a very tasty looking Instagram post, SinfulColors assured Instagram followers that yes, taco-scented nail polish is a real product. You'll have to try all the snack-inspired shades for yourself to find a favorite, but one Instagram follower shared their love for the donut shade, while another backed the taco-inspired hue.

Pick which snack will inspire your next manicure with a look at SinfulColors Sweet and Salty collection, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.