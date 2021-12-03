Skai Jackson is a bit of a wunderkind. At just 19 years old the actress has already starred in two Disney channel shows, written a best-selling memoir, become notorious for her clap-backs on Twitter, and made it onto Times 2016 list of Most Influential Teens. Needless to say, she is booked and busy. Most recently, Jackson signed on to star in the upcoming thriller The Man in the White Van. The film, is set to be a true-crime based thriller, which will no doubt highlight another area of Jackson’s extensive range.

As a busy actress, Jackson says she prioritizes self-care above all else. In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle she’s partnered with Olly, the vitamin and wellness company known for their gummies, which she counts as a part of her everyday routine. She considers it a natural partnership, “I love what the brand stands for,” she expressed over Zoom. To celebrate their recent collaboration, Jackson shared some of her other self-care habits, including her favorite ways to unwind, her beauty routine, and which supplements she always has on hand.

Did you have a relationship with wellness growing up in the television industry?

I feel like wellness is really important in life and making sure that I’m just feeling okay, overall. Being a child actress, wellness was definitely important because of how much I was working. Back then, it was about doing ballet classes and taking time to relax and take vacations. Now that I'm older, I definitely still practice those things.

What is your favorite way to unwind?

There's a lot. But honestly, just relaxing and staying in bed or watching movies with my dog. My dog is my favorite little person, even though he's not really a person, to be around.

How do you prepare yourself for a busy work day?

I literally just got home from filming a movie, and we were filming every day. Some days we would work from 5:00 PM to 5:00 AM. To prepare I would, of course, sleep and then I would also bring my Hello Happy gummies for a little energy boost.

Do you have a daily beauty regimen?

Yeah, I do. Mine is very simple. Usually, what I'll do is wake up in the morning, get in the shower and wash my face. Sometimes I like to cleanse with a little scrub, and then I like to tone. Then I put a little Kiehl's moisturizer on, and I’m ready for my day.

What are some beauty products you can’t live without?

I love a good mascara, like Benefit, They’re Real. I really don't like wearing that much makeup, but I also love facial moisturizers and the Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream. And then of course my gummies–I use them almost every single day. I’ve always got them in my car.

Which ones do you like to keep with you?

The Active Immunity ones are my favorite. They have zinc and they taste great– they taste like little oranges. Then the Goodbye Stress gummies, because sometimes I get stressed out while I'm driving. I just got a Tesla, and I don't know how to work it. Yeah, those two are my go-to right there.

Do you help support your friends' wellness journeys, too?

I've had friends who’ve recently gone vegan and are really into that wellness journey. I'm not vegan, but I'm supportive! Sometimes I'll try different things with them, like going vegan for a week, just so they feel supported.