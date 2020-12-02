Montreal-based luxury shopping platform SSENSE is known for its cool and highly curated edit of today's most fashion's established and emerging brands. Now, it's bringing those same sensibilities to the beauty world and beyond. Today, December 2, SSENSE officially launches "EVERYTHING ELSE," a new department encapsulating the best of beauty through the brand's specific lens, featuring products from the likes of Byredo, Tata Harper, Joanna Vargas, and more.

As the department name suggests, accompanying SSENSE's new selection of beauty and self-care products will be a range of products from various other new categories, including homeware, technology, and well, everything else. Following its iconic launch of dogwear, the new department marks the first time the shopping platform has expanded into new and fully realized categories outside of fashion. Products — from serums to sculptural Maison Margiela homeware — will range from $30 to $3,100.

"With EVERYTHING ELSE, we’re intentionally rejecting conventional department and product categorizations, Krishna Nikhil, Chief Merchandising Officer for SSENSE, shared in a press release. "Our audience is more interested in exploring a curated but expansive world of products from established and emerging brands, extending beyond fashion into every aspect of their lifestyle. EVERYTHING ELSE provides our brand partners with a platform to challenge their own boundaries, and establish a voice that extends into new domains."

According to the press release, the beauty and self-care selection will focus on fragrance, skincare, and haircare products developed with advanced technologies and science in mind, with additional selections from beloved performance brands including Susanne Kaufmann, Vintner’s Daughter, and Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty. Much like with the brand's fashion offerings, shoppers can expect new arrivals frequently, and an ever-growing roster of brands joining EVERYTHING ELSE.

"We have intentionally selected brands such as Byredo, Bang & Olufsen, iiuvo, Light, Tata Harper and New Tendency that, whether established or emerging in their own right, have a special relevance with our customers," said Nikhil. "We expect the growth of EVERYTHING ELSE to be limitless, but will continue to sharply curate the brands that we introduce."

For now, self-care items and select brands will be available exclusively in North America for launch, with all other products shipping worldwide. See highlights from the EVERYTHING ELSE self-care and beauty offerings below, and shop the full selection at SSENSE.com.