After winning the internet over with the launch of its kitschy star-shaped pimple patches, Starface has launched its first-ever moisturizer. Called Moisture on Mars, the ultra-hydrating, creamy formula is the latest addition to Starface's ever-growing line of everyday beauty products crafted with acne-prone skin in mind.

Moisture on Mars ($18) is a clean, vegan, and lightweight moisturizer made with gentle ingredients that target common concerns when it comes to acne-prone skin, from reducing inflammation to boosting skin elasticity. With a juicy, marshmallow-like texture, the nourishing cream also works to help inhibit pore-clogging bacteria, reduce the appearance of acne scars over time, and handle excess oil without riding you and your skin of its natural dewiness.

In the long list of soothing, gentle ingredients in the formula, you'll find holy basil leaf extract which helps prevent skin infections; aloe barbadensis leaf extract to help reduce scarring; and a combination of nourishing antioxidants that brighten the complexion and help fight against future breakouts. Designed to use day or night, Moisture on Mars promises to step in whenever your skin thirsty.

The launch of Starface's moisturizer comes soon after the debut of its Star Wash cleanser ($16) — the first new category since the brand's single product launch in 2019. Similarly to the wash, Moisture on Mars is certified clean according to Sephora, Target, and Credo beauty standards, along with being dermatologist-tested, Leaping Bunny certified, and safe for all skin types, as well as for nursing and pregnant mothers. All the boxes, checked.

Moisture on Mars is available to shop on starface.world for $18 individually, or $59.50 as part of the brand's Big Space Bundle, that comes complete with the moisturizer, cleanser, and a pack of Hydro-Stars for a Instagram-worthy pimple spot treatments.