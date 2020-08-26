Known for its collection of skincare must-haves, including Instagram's favorite moisturizing mask, Summer Fridays debuted a new item that's all about giving your skin some glow. The Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution features some of the buzziest skincare ingredients out there, and each targets common skincare concerns, including dullness, fine lines, and oversized pores.

Unveiled on Wednesday, August 26, the Soft Reset solution is formulated with niacinamide, a type of vitamin B3, and a concentrated solution of 16 percent AHAs, lactic acid and glycolic acid. Together, the ingredients exfoliate and refine skin, essentially acting as an overnight reset button. Aloe is also included in the formulation, serving as a soothing buffer that makes the product safe for daily use.

To get the most of the $54 solution, it's suggested that you use it nightly after cleansing. Follow it up with a moisturizer, and you should wake up to fresher, softer skin.

Experts recommend that you accompany any AHA use with the inclusion of daily sunscreen, as some AHA application can result in increased sun sensitivity. AHA can also cause side effects in some, and Summer Fridays suggests decreasing your daily Solution use if you notice any skin sensitivity or irritation.

In addition to the product's good-for-your-skin ingredients, the solution comes in a recyclable tube, and it's cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Get a look at the latest Summer Fridays launch for yourself, below.

