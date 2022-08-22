Supreme is Dropping a Nail Polish Collab With Pat McGrath Labs

Since launching a Supreme makeup collaboration with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath in 2020, including an immediately sold-out red lipstick, the New York brand set the scene for its entry into the beauty category. Since then, Supreme has released a collaboration with Chapstick, with a branded 3-pack of branded lip balm. Now, the fashion and skateboarding brand has announced a Fall/Winter 2022 lineup with another Pat McGrath Labs collaboration, this time venturing into a new realm of beauty products—nail polish.

The duo of brands announced the release today on Instagram, unveiling a trio of nail polish colors labeled with the Supreme logo. The collection comes in a red box that’s signature to the Supreme branding with Pat McGrath Lab’s now iconic gold type face in the upper left-hand corner. The colors, of course, are a pure white, a solid black, and Supreme red. “This collaboration marks the first nail colour by either brand, developed exclusively by #patmcgrathlabs for @supremenewyork,” Pat McGrath Labs wrote in an Instagram caption.

The nail polish is long-lasting with a high shine, coming in three 0.5 oz bottles and custom logo nail decals. To showcase the bold colors, Pat McGrath Labs posted an ultra-long, sharp red manicure on Instagram created by Japanese nail artist Mei Kawajiri (also known as @nailsbymei) who is best known for her over-the-top manicures and her work with other fashion brands like Blumarine and Miu Miu. Pat McGrath Labs called the design “Supreme red”, which also includes red diamontes at the end of each nail. Other videos promoting the collaboration show the high-shine black polish and the bright white shade in their full glory.

Both brands are yet to announce the release day of the polish or the price but, as with almost every Supreme collaboration, it’s bound to sell out quickly. The set will also only be available to purchase at Supreme’s website. In the meantime, the Pat McGrath Labs Instagram account is rolling out updates, with the launch date and pricing details to be announced soon.