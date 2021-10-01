Ever since SZA stepped into the music scene we’ve been obsessed with her and her very big, very beautiful hair. Dyed in various shades of oranges and reds to natural brown, we’ve always wondered how the singer takes care of her hair. Well, she just spilled all the details of her haircare routine on Twitter.

On Thursday September 30th, the Good Days singer took to Twitter to share what has helped her hair growth journey. “Rice water, aloe gel (from the actual plant they sell it at Whole Foods), hair oil + Taking Zinc, C, vitamin D, n iron (if ur deficient) + low maintenance will grow your hair”, the singer typed in tweet accompanied by a screenshot of her hair from an Instagram post back in April. The photo shows SZA’s very healthy natural hair blown out and trimmed in a perfect V cut.

The Grammy winning artist also shared some of her own personal struggles with her hair from bald spots and hormonal issues. “I came back from like bald spots n bad hormonal problems. I wanted to share. Give it try, love y’all” she mentioned at the end of her tweet with a red heart. Through out the night, the singer answered some of her fans tweets asking for more advice and to even see her edges which she shared in a separate post with a caption that read, “They ain’t perfect but dey mines.”

While the singer emphasizes using aloe gel from the plant instead of processed, she also shared some of her favorite hair oils and uses anything with “rosemary, peppermint, jojoba, or castor” where she’ll sometimes mix them together or just use Her Growing Hands hair oil when she get’s her hands on some. Plus, she’s a big fan of hair misting before applying oil.

If you’re in the midst of your natural hair journey or just starting out, give some of SZA’s tips and tricks a try—it can’t hurt! Below, get a closer look at SZA’s healthy hair and read her tweet with all the 411.