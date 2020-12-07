Lauren Rearick
Courtesy of Squish

Beauty

The 7 Best Pimple Patch Options Under $30, From Starface to Corsx

Affordable, adorable, and effective.

fb
tw

The process of getting rid of a pesky blemish can now apparently double as a fashion statement — or at least something you're not embarrassed to be seen in public doing. Pimple patches, a truly ingenious invention, have become a mainstay in the beauty industry, and while past and present iterations of the product have leaned on translucent stickers, other brands are embracing the art of acne. Whether you want to turn your collection of whiteheads into a work of art, or you're in dire need of a product that will get rid of your most pesky zit, here are some of the best pimple patch options.

But with so many options on the market, picking out the right pimple patch comes down to personal preference, need, and budget. Translucent patches that can easily disappear when applied to any skin tone remain a popular and often affordable option, but some brands, including Starface and Squish have turned pimple patches into an accessory, creating fun, shaped deigns.

Along with a variation in appearance, some patches are moving away from a formulation of only hydrocolloid. The gel forming agent is often featured on patches, and when applied to the skin, the ingredient draws out moisture and all that gunk that forms your worst pimples. Nowadays, you'll find patches with salicylic acid, vitamin a, and aloe vera in the mix. The process of pimple patches is easy enough, but it's best to give a careful read through of any accompanying directions, as there can be a time limit on how long you can wear the patch.

Find out which pimple patch is best for your blemish, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Corsx Acne Pimple Patch
Amazon

Its affordability and effectiveness make the Corsx patches a true Internet favorite. Racking up frequent five star reviews on Amazon, the patches inside contain 100% A.D.F. Hydrocolloid Dressing, and can be easily applied atop your worst zit for a bit of overnight removal magic.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original (36-Pack)
Amazon

Touting a 50-percent increase in its "gunk-absorbing power," these pimple patches promise results in as little as six hours. Like so many of its pimple patch peers, the Mighty Patch also features hydrocolloid.

Starface Hydro-Stars Spot Treatment
Starface

Starface makes the idea of pimple patches a lot more adorable. Its star-shaped patches also come with hydrocolloid, but unlike traditional patches, its the shape that has garnered so many fans.

ZitSticka Killa Kit (8-Count)
Amazon

It's the shape of Zitsticka's patch that make it a bit different than usual hydrocolloid stickers. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide and oligopeptide-76, these patches feature ingredient-filled microdarts that can help in fighting off deep pimples, and acne that's just forming.

Peace Out Acne Dots
Peace Out Skincare

Three top-tier acne fighting ingredients —salicylic acid, aloe vera leaf extract, and vitamin a — team up for this patch, which should banish blemishes, and leave skin feeling and looking smooth.

Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots
Peach & Lily

For under $5, you get 30 acne patches, and each contains that magic hydrocolloid.

Flower Power Acne Patches
Squish

If you prefer a face covered in floral print, this is the patch for you. Formulated with, you guessed it, hydrocolloid, a flower a day will keep a pimple away.

Clear Spot Bandages
Welly

Made for fighting off acne, these clear spot bandages containing hydrocolloid can also be used to cover scratches and cuts on the face.

Hanhoo Blemish Patches
Walmart

One of the most affordable options in pimple patches, Hanhoo's pimple stickers come with hydrocolloid, and can be worn for up to eight hours.