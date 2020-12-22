BEST 2020 BEAUTY
The Best Body Launches Of 2020, From Dove to Cocokind
NYLON's favorite body launches of the year, from glistening glow balms to exfoliating bar soaps.
2020 was truly the year of self-care. As the world seemingly shut down to slow the spread of coronavirus, people were forced to learn how to replicate their various self-care practices at home — see: massages, facials, manicures, etc. — and how to actually do them on their own. This change of pace also saw people paying more attention to their often neglected body care regimens, and the products that make them up.
For most, body-care routines generally consist of a body wash followed by a body lotion or cream, and probably stopped there. If this is you reader, you’re not alone — that was once this beauty writer until 2020 rolled around. Thankfully, the beauty industry had enough newness up their sleeves to meet the demand, having released new and reimagined products focused on the body, and the time you spend taking care of it.
From the best new hand cream to combat dry hands, to a revamped Dove classic and everything in between, check out the best new body products of 2020, tested and chosen by the NYLON beauty team, ahead.
Best Body Launches of 2020: Jergens Ultra Healing Body Balm
Best Body Launches of 2020: Patrick Ta Major Glow All-Over Glow Balm
Pricey? Yes. But for those looking for a non-greasy, non-sticky, natural looking glow that’ll last throughout the day without rubbing off on your clothes, Patrick Ta’s All-Over Glow Balm is a no-brainer. The balm was designed to use on the face and body, formulated with smooth, nourishing jojoba oil and shea butter to soften the skin, along with micro-fine pearls that leave the glassy, dewy finish .— Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor
Best Body Launches of 2020: Bath & Body Works Lavender Vanilla Body Wash
The entire Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy collection is worth a gander for those of us that are stressed, but this wash, scented of lavender and vanilla, is particularly soothing. Calming scent notes aside, the wash features aloe and bamboo extract, which foams up nicely, and leaves skin feeling soothed. - Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer
Best Body Launches of 2020: Glossier Body Hero Exfoliating Bar
Best Body Launches of 2020: Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
A SPF that works up to 80 minutes, heat and water resistant but is as ultra sheer and lightweight as a feather—simply unheard of. This sunscreen offers great added moisture and UV protection to your body all year round. - Jacquelyn Greenfield, Beauty Writer
Best Body Launches of 2020: Necessaire The Hand Cream
Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, Necessaire approached its first hand cream as it would a product for the face, infused with peptides and multi-vitamins like vitamin B3, vitamin C, vitamin E, and more. To top it off, the vegan, non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula is housed in a minimal, recyclable tube. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor
Best Body Launches of 2020: Cocokind Scrubbing Clay
Best Body Launches of 2020: The Feelist Do Not Disturb Extra Strength Body Cream
Best Body Launches of 2020: Soap & Glory Scrub for Joy Body Polish
Vitamin C and E combine for this powerful scrub that exfoliates skin. The addition of walnut powder makes for a scrub that’s gritty, but comforting, leaving my skin feeling much softer after use. Plus, its scented notes of grapefruit and rhubarb makes for a refreshing scrub experience. - Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer
Best Body Launches of 2020: Dove Glowing Body Wash
Dove’s classic body wash got a new, glowing companion in 2020, designed to deliver a luxurious, spa-like experience every time you shower while leaving the skin clean and moisturized.The foaming formula comes in a handful of various scents, but the mango butter option is a personal favorite, giving off the natural smell of the fruit without being overpowering or irritating to the skin. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor
Best Body Launches of 2020: Oui the People Bath Soak
Best Body Launches of 2020: Goop G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush
If you’ve ever wanted to start dry brushing your body, this is an affordable quality option to start. With it’s angled head it’ll make reaching odd places seem more comfortable than you’d think. It’s also made out of biodegradable sisal fibers that help rid of dead skin cells to leave your skin energized afterwards. - Jacquelyn Greenfield, Beauty Writer
Best Body Launches of 2020: Flamingo Deep Nourishing Cream
Flamingo debuted a number of new body care products in 2020, including this deep nourishing cream, which packs a serious punch for its $10 price tag. Formulated with moisture-boosting ingredients like cane sugar-derived squalane, soothing shea butter, and exfoliating papaya extract and white willow bark, this rich cream will hydrate dry skin for up to 24 hours. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor