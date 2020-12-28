Holiday celebrations definitely looked different this year, but celebrities still found a reason to celebrate. While some partook in scaled down celebrations, others cozied up with their pets, and no matter the size of the festivities, there were plenty of celebrity holiday beauty routines to take note of.

As is always the case, Kendall and Kylie Jenner celebrated the season with serious looks, while Nicki Minaj chose to incorporate some diamonds. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus turned her holiday beauty routine in a smoky eye look, and Lil Nas X put his spin on the season's most festive shade.

The gifts might already be unwrapped and the decorations could be packed away until next year, but you can always take a look back at this year's festivities with a roundup of some of the season's most memorable looks.

Below, check out some of the celebrity holiday 2020 beauty looks you might have missed.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner matched her auburn hair to her holiday outfit. She kept her makeup quite subtle, choosing neutral hues.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj was all about the sparkle for this holiday season. She added an extravagant, glittering headpiece compromised of diamonds to her hair.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner debuted lengthy extensions for the holiday season, and she paired them with green, negative space nails.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Saweetie

Saweetie brought blunt bangs and glossy lips to her holiday festivities.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams shared a picture of her holiday mullet. She paired the shaggy style with orange-red lips.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: BLACKPINK

The members of BLACKPINK mixed cozy with glam for their separate celebrations.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Ariana Grande

Of course, Ariana Grande was spotted celebrating the season with her signature high ponytail.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Chloe x Halle

Chloe and Halle staged a holiday photoshoot complete with sparkle, gloss, and matching eye makeup.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X dyed his hair for the occasion, choosing a shade of bright red.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus put her spin on the usual holiday hues, and swathed her lids in a smoky silver-purple shade. She also tucked her blonde hair under a Santa Claus hat.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Storm Reid

Storm Reid posed with her family for the holidays, showing off an impressive manicure.

Celebrity Holiday 2020 Beauty Looks: Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown truly embraced the season, wearing a festive outfit with a middle-part bun and a soft beauty routine.