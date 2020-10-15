Award season in the midst of a pandemic has come with some changes, but as the 2020 Billboard Music Awards proved, the unforgettable celebrity glam is still here. Some of music's biggest names gathered for the 2020 BBMAs on Wednesday, October 14, and ahead of the ceremony, stars posed for arrival photos, giving fans at home a look at some incredible manicures.

In an evening that already included epic performances from a remotely-based BTS and Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Lizzo served on equally stunning glam routines. From Lizzo's statement-making manicure to Eilish's floral matching moment, it was clear that nail art at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was all about the details.

Below, scroll through some of the best manicures from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards that you might have missed.

Best Billboard Music Awards 2020 Manicures: Billie Eilish

Eilish matched her manicure to her mask, showing off the all-green look in an Instagram photo. Wearing nude-colored lace gloves, Eilish outfitted each of her nails with an army-green base coloring. The green coating then received a very detailed floral print, which matched the pattern on Eilish's outfit.

Best Billboard Music Awards 2020 Manicures: Lizzo

Lizzo used her manicure to send an important message, reminding viewers at home to vote. The look, which Allure reports was created by nail artist Eri Ishizu, came with a black base coat. Ishizu then added the word vote to a single nail on each hand. Applying a top coat to help the look shine, the manicure perfectly matched Lizzo's dress for the evening, which was covered with the word vote.

Best Billboard Music Awards 2020 Manicures: Doja Cat

Going with a sparkly nail set, Doja Cat's manicure was inspired by her crystal-covered gown, nail artist Saccia shared on Instagram. Her mani came in a purple-pink color, and gemstones of various sizes and shapes were added on top of the soft pastel hue.