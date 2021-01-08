Beauty
The Best January Beauty Launches You Need To Know
New year, new beauty shelf.
2021 is finally here, and if your resolution includes stocking up on products, or revamping your usual routine, the best of January's beauty releases have you covered. The experts have already predicted that the year in beauty is sure to be filled with experiments in color and routine, and if you're ready to get started, there are a number of products hitting the shelves this month that are worth picking up.
New trends are likely to hit your Instagram feed and Sephora shelves soon, but as some of these releases prove, a good skincare regimen will never go out of style. And, if you're eyeing a year filled with new looks, some of the industry's buzziest brands are back with new products, including a palette first for ColourPop.
Begin the year with new additions to your beauty shelf. Below, keep tabs on the best new beauty products released in January 2021, and as always, keep checking back, because this list will be updated as the newness rolls in.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
BEST NEW BEAUTY JANUARY 2021: MAKEUP + NAILS
ColourPop is branching out beyond its affordable nine pan palettes, and announced the January 7 launch of five pan palettes. Coming in five color variations, the five pan palettes are all about monochromatic metallic, and Amour, which features a collection of matte and glitter shades is particularly pretty.
BEST NEW BEAUTY JANUARY 2021: SKIN
Launching on January 12, this newest addition to the Holifrog skincare collection does serious skin work while you snooze. Created for congested, rough skin that's in need of a little TLC, the serum contains AHAs + BHAs, along with coconut water and rosehip oil. Apply nightly for diminished pores, more even skin, and an added glow.
Building off its debut beauty collection, Morphe 2 has expanded into skincare, unveiling a collection of clean products targeted at aiding all skin types. This cleanser — featuring blue-green algae and aloe vera water — is particularly noteworthy, as it foams up after applying to skin.
Sure, it's a new year, but dewy sheen is sticking around. Summer Fridays is back with another product that's sure to be a staple of your skincare routine, unveiling Cloud Dew. The lightweight cream can be applied to skin in need of shine or smoothness. Featured ingredients include a hyaluronic acid complex, amino acids, and pineapple enzyme, which will lead to brighter, glowy skin.
BEST NEW BEAUTY JANUARY 2021: BODY
Tub time just got a whole lot more chic. Alder New York took a cue from its fragrance-free facial cleanser for the release of its Cleansing Body Bar, which comes with no fragrance, 1% glycolic acid and nourishing sea kelp. Lather up your way to softer skin, with a bar that features hydrating jojoba oil and shea butter. As an added bonus, you can pair the soap with a sleek soap dish.
BEST NEW BEAUTY JANUARY 2021: HAIR
Deciding on the perfect product regimen for your type of curls is no easy task, but Living Proof makes it much easier with their new line of curl-centric products. You can pick and choose the tools that work for you, or start off with a kit that's suited to your specific hair type.